March 16 Elisa Oyj :

* Elisa has made a tender offer to all shareholders in Anvia at a price of 2,000 euros per share

* Elisa continues the tender offer that began on Feb. 8, 2016 with same terms until March 24, 2016 at 6:00 pm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)