UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
March 16 Elisa Oyj :
* Elisa has made a tender offer to all shareholders in Anvia at a price of 2,000 euros per share
* Elisa continues the tender offer that began on Feb. 8, 2016 with same terms until March 24, 2016 at 6:00 pm Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies