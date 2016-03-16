March 16 VIB Vermoegen AG :
* FY group revenue grew by 7.5 pct to 75.1 million euros
($83.34 million)after 69.9 million euros previous year
* Will propose a dividend to annual general meeting
amounting to 0.51 euros per share
* For FY 2016 expects a total operating revenue between
78.0 million and 82.0 million euros
* For FY EBIT is to grow between 58.0 million and 61.0
million euros and EBT between 38.0 million and 40.5 million
euros, each before valuation effects
* FY EBIT rose disproportionately by 24.2 pct to 73.4
million euros (previous year: 59.1 million euros)
* FY group result also improved significantly in 2015 by
35.9 pct to 44.0 million euros (previous year: 32.4 million
euros)
* Expects operating cash inflows (FFO) for current fiscal
year between 33.0 million and 35.5 million euros
