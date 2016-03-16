March 16 Deutsche Boerse and London Stock Exchange :

* Ceo says supports merger with deutsche boerse 100 percent

* Ceo says expect to close transaction by end of 2016 or in first quarter 2017

* Ceo says merger transaction will be successful no matter the outcome of the 'brexit' vote

* Ceo says cannot pre-judge the conclusion of regulators on need for divestments

* Ceo says regulatory review will clearly go beyond question of divestments

* Ceo says accusations against me in libor affair are false

* Ceo says there will be balanced distribution of central functions across dual headquarters

* Ceo says have made no decisions on management representation of combined group, only executives

* Ceo says merger with deutsche boerse offers value for shareholders and customers

* Ceo says scale of merged group allows best positioning in changing market

* Cfo says deal is not about premiums, it is about merger of equals and creating powerful infrastructure company

* Ceo says merger is not about shifting or transferring it data centres from one location to another