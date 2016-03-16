March 16 Deutsche Boerse and London
Stock Exchange :
* Ceo says supports merger with deutsche boerse 100 percent
* Ceo says expect to close transaction by end of 2016 or in
first quarter 2017
* Ceo says merger transaction will be successful no matter
the outcome of the 'brexit' vote
* Ceo says cannot pre-judge the conclusion of regulators on
need for divestments
* Ceo says regulatory review will clearly go beyond question
of divestments
* Ceo says accusations against me in libor affair are false
* Ceo says there will be balanced distribution of central
functions across dual headquarters
* Ceo says have made no decisions on management
representation of combined group, only executives
* Ceo says merger with deutsche boerse offers value for
shareholders and customers
* Ceo says scale of merged group allows best positioning in
changing market
* Cfo says deal is not about premiums, it is about merger of
equals and creating powerful infrastructure company
* Ceo says merger is not about shifting or transferring it
data centres from one location to another
