March 16 Grandvision NV :
* Grandvision reports revenue growth of 13.8 pct and EPS
growth of 31.7 pct
* FY revenue is 3.21 billion euros vs 3.21 billion euros
in Reuters poll
* FY adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA before non-recurring items)
increased by 13.8 pct to 512 million euros (Reuters poll: 519
million euros)
* FY net profit (equity holders) is 213 million euros versus
220 million euros in Reuters poll
* Supervisory board proposes a final dividend of 0.14 euros
per share in addition to the interim dividend of 0.14 euros per
share paid in Sept. 2015
* Medium term financial objectives are to achieve annual
revenue growth of at least 5 pct, excluding large scale
acquisitions,
* Medium term targeted net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio
remains at a maximum of 2.0x and we expect our cash flow
generation to enable us to make further acquisitions
* Medium term financial objective is annual adjusted EBITDA
growth in the high single digits, at constant exchange rates
