UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
March 16 Clavister Holding AB :
* Clavister opens North African office to drive growth in the region
* Team will help to expand in African cyber-security market, which is expected to grow from $920 million in 2015 to $2.3 billion in 2020 with a compounded annual growth rate of 20 percent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies