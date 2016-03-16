UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 16 Aker Asa
* Aker Capital AS, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aker ASA, has today sold 8.5 million shares in Havfisk at a price of NOK 29.00 per share. The share was last traded at NOK 32 on Tuesday
* Aker says will continue to be a long-term majority owner in company
* Says remains positive to whitefish industry fundamentals and has a strong belief in havfisk's growth going forward
* Says after transaction, Aker owns 53,501,793 shares in havfisk, corresponding to approximately 63.2 per cent of share capital
* Says Havfisk will remain a core holding in our industrial portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.