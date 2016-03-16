UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 16 Quirin Bank AG :
* FY profit 4.3 million euros ($4.77 million) versus 2.9 million euros year ago (up 48 percent)
* FY net inflows increase to 2.6 billion euros
* Expects also in 2016 positive result Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9021 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.