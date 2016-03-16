March 16 Matrx Pharmaceuticals SA :

* Says reverse merger transaction was completed on March 16

* Buys 100 percent stake in Cogyn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

* On March 11, Robert S. Cohen bought controlling stake in MATRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. becoming indirect owner of 72.5 percent stake in MATRX Pharmaceuticals SA

* Robert S. Cohen was major shareholder of Cogyn Pharmaceuticals, Inc and will be CEO of Matrx Pharmaceuticals Inc