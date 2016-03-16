March 16 K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter publ AB :

* Says has signed deal to acquire part of property Åkroken 1 at Campus Mittuniversitet in Sundsvall from Hemfosa Fastigheter 

* Purchase price is 4.5 million Swedish crowns ($540,216.09)

* Plans to develop 200 student apartments in Sundsvall