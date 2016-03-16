UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 16 Delta Lloyd Nv :
* Fubon and Delta Lloyd announce partnership
* Companies have agreed to continue their discussions regarding forming an enhanced partnership
* In event that Fubon reaches a 15% ownership position, Fubon and Delta Lloyd will negotiate in good faith to enter into a relationship agreement
* Fubon may act as a sub-underwriter of rights issue in respect of all rights that would be allocated to it in respect of its shareholding
* Delta Lloyd will support Fubon's intention to acquire further ordinary shares and rights of Delta Lloyd in open market or in any rump placement
* Delta Lloyd has also agreed to nominate one individual designated by fubon for appointment to Delta Lloyd's supervisory board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.