March 16 Air Market SA :

* Its shareholders resolve to change the company's name to Modern Commerce SA

* Its shareholders resolve to issue bonds convertible to series J shares

* To issue bonds with the total nominal value of up to 3 million zlotys convertible to series J shares

* To raise its capital by no more than 1.5 million zlotys via issue of series J shares

* The right to acquire series J shares will only have the convertible bond owners

