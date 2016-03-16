March 16 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Its 100 million euros ($110.59 million) bond issue more than two times subscribed

* Five-year bond matures March 23, 2021 and carries fixed annual interest of 6.875 pct

* Proceeds from bond offering will be used to secure its financing needs for increasing construction volumes

* Pohjola Bank plc and Danske Bank A/S act as lead managers for transaction