March 16 South Africa's Competition Tribunal:

* Has approved the merger of Sibanye Rustenburg Platinum Mines Proprietary Ltd and Rustenburg Mines, subject to certain conditions

* Has approved the merger of Sibanye Platinum Bermuda Proprietary Ltd and Aquarius Platinum Limited, subject to certain conditions

* In Sibanye's merger with Rustenburg Platinum retrenchments as a result of the consolidation shall be limited to 260 employees. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)