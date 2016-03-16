UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 16 First Nbc Bank Holding Co -
* Files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing
* Identified errors in accounting for federal and state historic rehabilitation tax credit entities
* Requires additional time to complete and file its form 10-k Source text : 1.usa.gov/1S4bSv7 Further company coverage:
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.