Motor racing-Another win for Buemi in Paris Formula E race
PARIS, May 20 Switzerland's reigning champion Sebastien Buemi took his fifth victory in six races of the Formula E season in Paris on Saturday.
March 16 Travelplanet.Pl SA :
* Rockaway Travel SE, based in Czech Republic, announced tender call for 12.01 percent stake in the company, planning to reach directly and indirectly 100 percent stake, on March 14
* Rockaway Travel SE is a parent of Invia.cz, which owns 87.99 percent stake in the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies