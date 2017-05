March 16 Cir Compagnie Industriali Riunite Spa

* Announces sale of its 46.7 pct stake IN KOS to Cir-Compagnie Industriali Riunite S.P.A. and F2i for 292 million euros

* On completion of the deal parent company CIR will hold 62.7 pct of KOS and F2i health management will hold 37.3 pct