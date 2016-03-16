March 16 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Skyepharma to merge with Vectura group

* Under the terms of the proposed merger, Skyepharma shareholders will be entitled to receive 2.7977 new Vectura shares for every Skyepharma share

* HBM Healthcare Investments holds around 29.8 million shares of Skyepharma

* Subject to successful completion of transaction, which is expected to take place during Q3 2016, HBM Healthcare

* Investments will own approx 10 pct of the combined entity Source text - bit.ly/1VbHQIX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)