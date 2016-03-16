UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 16 German Startups Group Berlin Gmbh & Co Kgaa :
* Enters proptech segment with a financing of Realbest and expands its stakes in five portfolio companies
* Increase of stakes in Book a Tiger, Friendsurance, Lingoda, Mister Spex, and Savedo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.