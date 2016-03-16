March 16 Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc :

* Provectus announces results of internal investigation

* Says internal probe found some receipts produced by former CEO Dees appear to have been altered

* Says probe found documentation of Dees' travel expenses not sufficient to prevent abuse, misconduct; may not satisfy IRS requirements

* Says internal probe found former CEO Dees did not produce receipts for most of travel expense advances he received

* Says board's audit committee called for appointment of an outside compliance consultant

* Says audit committee called for "highest priority" on identifying and recruiting a permanent ceo