March 16 Koks Finance Ltd :

* Says principal amount of existing notes tendered and accepted for exchange is $64.8 million

* Aggregate principal amount of the new notes to be issued is also $64.8 million

* Says aggregate amount of cash consideration to be paid in connection with exchange offer is $7.1 million

* The new notes will be consolidated and form a single issue with $136.5 million 10.75 pct loan participation notes due Dec. 28, 2018 Source text for Eikon:

