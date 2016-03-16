March 16 Digia Oyj :

* Says AGM approves demerger

* Says will be demerged in such a manner that all assets, debts and responsibilities related to Digia's Qt Segment are transferred to Qt Group Plc

* It is estimated that trading in Qt shares will begin on May 2

* Says Digia's domestic segment will remain with Digia

* Says Digia's shareholders will be issued with one Qt share for each Digia share they own