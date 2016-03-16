UPDATE 11-Decisively re-elected, Rouhani defies hardliners, pledges to open Iran
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
March 16 Digia Oyj :
* Says AGM approves demerger
* Says will be demerged in such a manner that all assets, debts and responsibilities related to Digia's Qt Segment are transferred to Qt Group Plc
* It is estimated that trading in Qt shares will begin on May 2
* Says Digia's domestic segment will remain with Digia
* Says Digia's shareholders will be issued with one Qt share for each Digia share they own Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies