UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
March 16 Publity AG :
* Resolves capital increase without subscription rights to finance growth
* Share capital of Publity AG to be increased from 5.5 million to 6.05 million euros ($6.69 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.