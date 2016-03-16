March 16 Aubay SA :

* FY operating income 24.4 million euros ($26.99 million) versus 18.6 million euros year ago

* To propose dividend of 0.3 euro per share

* Sees 6 pct organic growth in 2016

* Sees 317 million euros revenue in 2016 including cast info acquisition

* FY group net income 16.0 million euros versus 11.7 million euros year ago

* 2016 objective of current operating margin of 9.1 pct