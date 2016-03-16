March 16 Delta Lloyd NV :

* Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) of delta lloyd approved underwritten rights issue of 650 million euros ($719.75 million)

* At EGM, a quorum of 48.03 pct of shareholders was represented.

* Believes that rights issue will position its group solvency II standard formula ratio within its target range of 140-180 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9031 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)