* Saudi Aramco's unit and shell's unit signed a non-binding
letter of intent to divide the Motiva assets
* partners to evaluate options, select deal structure with
aim of formalizing deal to divide, transfer Motiva's assets,
liabilities, employees between cos
* cooperation between cos also includes Saudi Aramco shell
refinery co - a 50:50 joint venture refining enterprise at
Jubail industrial city
* joint venture refining enterprise at Jubail industrial
city has estimated crude oil refining capacity of 305,000 bpd
* shell and Saudi Aramco also have a multiyear relationship
in Showa JV in Japan
* distribution terminals, retail assets, branded and
commercial customer agreements will be divided by geography
* Saudi Aramco's unit will have exclusive use of shell
brand through a long-term license agreement in its area of
operation
* Under deal, Saudi Aramco's unit will retain Motiva name,
assume sole ownership of port Arthur, Texas refinery, retain 26
distribution terminals
* Under deal, Saudi Aramco's unit will have an exclusive
license to use shell brand for gasoline and diesel sales in
Texas
* Saudi Aramco's unit to also have exclusive license to use
shell brand for gasoline, diesel sales in majority of
Mississippi Valley, southeast, mid-atlantic markets
