BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
March 16 Diversified Royalty Corp
* diversified royalty corp. Announces a decision in john bennett litigation
* will file an urgent motion tomorrow with ontario court to have the order set aside
* div will also promptly seek reimbursement from bennett of all amounts advanced on his behalf
* as at march 16, 2016, amount advanced by insurer totals approximately $3.3 million.
* div may not be able to obtain reimbursement for a further $1.4 million that it has paid bennett Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom);
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.