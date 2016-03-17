BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 16 Mckesson Corp
* Mckesson corp says in the U.S. approximately 1,600 positions were eliminated, which is roughly 4 percent of the U.S. workforce
* Says comprehensive severance benefits and outplacement services are being offered to support impacted employees
* After careful consideration, determined that reductions to workforce would be necessary to align cost structure with business needs (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.