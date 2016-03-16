March 16 Citigroup Inc -

* Says michael corbat's annual compensation for 2015 was $16.5 million - sec filing

* John gerspach annual compensation for 2015 was $9 million

* Says don callahan's annual compensation for 2015 was $7.3 million

* Says stephen bird's annual compensation for 2015 was $8.5 million

* Says james forese's annual compensation for 2015 was $16 million Source text : 1.usa.gov/1TP5Kud Further company coverage: