BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 Bouygues :
* Says the Dover Strait Ports Company has awarded the design-build contract for the Port of Calais extension project to a consortium formed around Bouygues Travaux Publics, Colas Nord-Picardie, Spie Batignolles and Jan De Nul. The contract is worth approximately 675 million euros, and Bouygues Construction's share is about 300 million. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility