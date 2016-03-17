March 17 Bouygues :

* Says the Dover Strait Ports Company has awarded the design-build contract for the Port of Calais extension project to a consortium formed around Bouygues Travaux Publics, Colas Nord-Picardie, Spie Batignolles and Jan De Nul. The contract is worth approximately 675 million euros, and Bouygues Construction's share is about 300 million. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)