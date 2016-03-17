BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
March 17 Elma Electronic AG :
* FY net sales up 0.9 pct yoy to 119.1 million Swiss francs ($121.89 million)
* FY net profit 2.3 million francs on previous year's level
* Plans to forgo dividend payments for 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1Pdeliu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9771 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility