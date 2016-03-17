(Adds headline, adds conversion.)

March 17 MCH Group AG :

* FY sales considerably above 400 million Swiss francs ($409.25 million)

* FY group profit of 31.0 million francs (7.4 pct of operating income), down 5.5 pct yoy

* To propose payment of a dividend of 5 pct

* FY operating income 416.4 million francs (down 7.3 pct)

* FY EBITDA 82.8 million francs (down 2.7 pct) and EBIT 40.1 million francs (down 6.3 pct) Source text - bit.ly/1R4QLqn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9774 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)