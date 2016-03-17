BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
March 17 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Guidance for 2016 confirmed: increase in operating income to at least 250 million euros ($280.55 million)
* FY 2015 operating income more than tripled to 155.3 million euros (2014: 50.2 million euros)
* Issuance of stock dividend planned in a ratio of 10:1
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.