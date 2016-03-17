BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 Nokia Corporation :
* Resolves to issue new shares in a directed share issue to the Alcatel-Lucent depositary in exchange for Alcatel-Lucent shares
* Nokia would acquire all Alcatel-Lucent shares underlying remaining outstanding ADRs after termination of American depositary receipts ("ADR") program
* Settlement of purchase of Alcatel-Lucent shares from depositary is expected to take place during first half of may 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility