BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 Go Internet SpA :
* FY production value 5.3 million euros versus 3.9 million euros ($4.38 million) a year ago
* FY net profit 151,000 euros versus 7,000 euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility