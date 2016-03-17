March 17 And International Publishers NV :

* FY revenue of 6.0 million euro versus 4.8 million euro ($5.4 million) a year ago

* FY operating income of 5.4 million euro versus 2.7 million euro a year ago

* FY net profit of 5.1 million euro versus 2.6 million euro a year ago

* Proposes to pay 0.15 euro dividend per share for FY 2015

* Has guaranteed revenue of at least 6.5 million euro in 2016