UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
March 17 Lottotech Ltd :
* Says has declared final dividend of 0.12 rupees per share, will be paid on 29 April 2016 Source : j.mp/1QZu4XR Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.