March 17 Tieto Oyj :

* Launches new strategy to accelerate innovation and growth

* Long term targets: it services revenue growth above market; 10 pct reported EBIT; aim is to increase dividends annually in absolute terms; net debt/EBITDA upper limit at 1.5 in long run

* Will adjust its operating structure as of July 1

* Maintains its dividend policy

