BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
March 17 Tieto Oyj :
* Launches new strategy to accelerate innovation and growth
* Long term targets: it services revenue growth above market; 10 pct reported EBIT; aim is to increase dividends annually in absolute terms; net debt/EBITDA upper limit at 1.5 in long run
* Will adjust its operating structure as of July 1
* Maintains its dividend policy
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility