BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
March 17 OVB Holding AG :
* To distribute dividend raised to 0.65 euro per share
* FY EBIT 14.0 million euros ($15.74 million), up 14.5 pct
* Sees FY 2016 operating result is anticipated to be at prior-year level
* Expects a decline in consolidated sales in the mid single-digit percentage range for 2016 compared to the previous year
* FY net income 9.4 million euros, up 7.5 pct
* FY total income 219.5 million euros versus 204.9 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1SUYD2d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.