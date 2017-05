March 17 Revenio Group Oyj :

* Says FDA did not grant sales permit for Icare HOME in the US

* Will publish further inform about impact of negative decision as soon as possible

* Says the company's unit, Icare Finland Oy, submitted in September a sales permit application for its Icare HOME tonometer for monitoring eye pressure at home