March 17 EDAG Engineering Group AG :

* FY EBIT adjusted for PPA and other special items up by 37 pct to 72.9 million euros ($81.98 million), again clearly higher than 2014 (53.2 million euroa)

* FY preliminary net income of 36.3 million euros was lower than in 2014 (59.9 million euros)

* To recommend a dividend payment of 0.75 euro per share

* Says company still expects a moderate growth of adjusted EBIT for year 2016 in comparison to 2015

* At beginning of year 2016, demand for ESP (Engineering Service Provider) was still cautious, so that company expects an increase in sales in a range of 7 pct - 10 pct