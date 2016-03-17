UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
March 17 Redan SA :
* FY 2015 revenue 560.4 million zlotys ($146.8 million) versus 504.0 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2015 operating profit 2.2 million zlotys versus 12.4 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 net loss 13.1 million zlotys versus profit of 5.6 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8180 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.