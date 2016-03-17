(Refiles to add missing source link)

March 17 Scandic Hotels Group AB :

* Scandic Hotels is continuing to expand its market-leading Nordic hotel network by taking over the operation of the popular and centrally located First Hotel Europa Aalborg from June 1, 2016

* In conjunction with the takeover, the hotel will change name to Scandic Aalborg City Source text for Eikon:

