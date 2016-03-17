BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 Data Respons ASA :
* Data Respons has signed a contract with a new customer in the defence industry in Norway
* The contract comprises both development and delivery of advanced communication solutions worth up to 13 million Norwegian crowns ($1.55 million) including options
* Deliveries will take place during the next year
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility