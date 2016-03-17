March 17 Data Respons ASA :

* Data Respons has signed a contract with a new customer in the defence industry in Norway

* The contract comprises both development and delivery of advanced communication solutions worth up to 13 million Norwegian crowns ($1.55 million) including options

Deliveries will take place during the next year