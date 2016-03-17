BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 Xsystem SA :
* Its shareholders resolve to issue up to 3,000 series C, D and E bonds convertible to series F shares
* Resolves on conditional capital increase via issue of up to 4,284,000 series F shares
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility