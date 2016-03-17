BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says entered into an amended and restated rights agreement with Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc
* Says amended rights agreement extends the date of expiration, until march 16, 2021 - SEC filing Source - (1.usa.gov/1R5f9rJ) Further company coverage:
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.