BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Caterpillar Inc :
* Sees profit estimate for Q1 2016 is expected to be $0.50 to $0.55 per share
* Says "comfortable" with full year guidance for 2016 sales and revenues and profit per share
* Sees Q1 2016 sales and revenues to be in a range of $9.3 to $9.4 billion
* Sees excluding restructuring costs, profit estimate for Q1 2016 is expected to Be $0.65-$0.70 per share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97, revenue view $10.36 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.