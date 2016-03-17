BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
March 17 LSR Group :
* Says FY 2015 sales revenue decreased by 6 pct, to 86.8 billion roubles ($1.27 billion)
* Says FY 2015 profit for year increased by 16 pct, to 10.6 billion roubles
* Says FY 2015 EBITDA decreased by 14 pct, to 18.6 billion roubles
* Net debt as at Dec. 31, 2015 of 12.58 billion roubles versus 2.09 billion roubles as at Dec. 31, 2014
* "We feel we have ended 2015 in a much stronger competitive position and expect to boost both sales and market shares in 2016 as the housing market rebounds" - CEO Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 68.3400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.