BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
March 17 Rentech Nitrogen Partners LP:
* Rentech Nitrogen Partners LP says board declared cash distribution of $0.11 per unit to distribute proceeds from sale of its Pasadena, Texas facility
* Distribution represents initial sale proceeds of $5 million net of transaction-related fees of approximately $0.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.