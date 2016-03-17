March 17 UMT United Mobility Technology AG :

* FY net income in the amount of 951,000 euros ($1.08 million)(previous year: 121,000 euros)

* EBIT recorded in fiscal 2015, an increase to 619 thousand euros(previous year: 100 thousand euros)

* FY revenue of 3.039 million euros versus 1.150 million euros year ago