* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
March 17 Columbus A/S :
* FY net revenue 1.12 billion Danish crowns ($169.3 million)versus 878.3 million crowns year ago
* FY EBITDA 103.9 million crowns versus 78.7 million crowns year ago
* Proposes an ordinary dividend to the shareholders of 0.125 crowns per share
* Sees 2016 revenue in the range of 1.2 billion crowns
* Sees 2016 EBITDA in the range 120 million crowns Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6145 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility